Israel strikes Imam Hussein University in Tehran

Israel launched a strike Wednesday on Imam Hussein University in Iran's capital Tehran, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The university is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following the attack, smoke was seen rising from the area.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.



