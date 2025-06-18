Khamenei warns Trump: US intervention would bring irreparable harm

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump of 'irreparable harm' if US joins Israeli strikes. During his televised address to the citizens of Iran he said, " US should listen, we will not surrender."



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected US President Donald Trump's call for surrender, as Israel keeps up its bombing campaign on Iranian state infrastructure and tensions mount over possible US military involvement.



"The Iranian people are determined and will resist both an imposed war and an imposed peace," Khamenei said in an official statement read by a state TV anchor on Wednesday.



In a message posted on X, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei warned Donald Trump, "Those familiar with Iran's history would never address this nation with threats, as the Iranian people will never surrender. The Americans must understand that any military intervention will inflict irreversible damage."



Khamenei, the 86-year-old hardline cleric who has ruled the Islamic Republic since 1989, was neither shown on screen nor heard speaking.



On Tuesday, Trump issued a direct threat to Khamenei, who, under Iran's constitution, has the final say in all strategic matters.



"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Our patience is wearing thin," he added.



In another post, he demanded: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"