France urges Iran to 'immediately' resume negotiations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday called on Iran to "immediately" resume negotiations as the tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate.

"We are calling on Iran to immediately make itself available to resume negotiations—negotiations we are ready to take part in, as we led them 10 years ago," Barrot said during the Questions to Government session at the French National Assembly.

He reiterated France's rejection of a military solution to the "Iran nuclear issue," an expression also echoed by President Emmanuel Macron, who said on Tuesday that seeking regime change in Iran by military means would be the "greatest mistake."

"This is why we are calling today for restraint, de-escalation, and an end to the strikes. We also state that any further strike would pose substantial risks without, however, permanently eliminating Iran's nuclear program," Barrot noted.

He further voiced French "rejection" and "condemnation" of the behavior of the Iranian regime.

"France rejects and condemns the behavior of the Iranian regime toward its own people, toward the region, and toward France and its interests. This includes the nuclear program, the ballistic missile program we have mentioned, and the delivery to Russia of hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones in its war of aggression against Ukraine," Barrot explained.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

At least 585 people have been killed and 1,326 others injured since Israel launched attacks on Iran last Friday.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.