Trump: Everyone in Tehran must be evacuated immediately

Making a new statement on his Truth Social account regarding the tension between Israel and Iran, Trump said:

"Iran should have signed the deal I told them to sign. It's a shame—a huge loss of life. Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons. I've said this over and over again. Everyone in Tehran must be evacuated immediately."

While attending the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada, Trump had also said in a recent statement:

"I don't want to see nuclear weapons in Iran, and we are taking the necessary steps to prevent that from happening."

According to the White House, Trump's evacuation message reflects the urgency of negotiation.

Speaking to CNN, a White House official clarified Trump's statement on Truth Social about the need for immediate evacuation in Tehran.

The official claimed that Trump's words reflect the urgent need for Iran to "come to the table" amid the escalating Iran-Israel tensions.

The official also noted that Trump, who is currently at the G7 Leaders' Summit hosted by Canada, is receiving regular updates from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials on current developments.