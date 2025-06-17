Trump considers military action against Iran ahead of security meeting

US President Donald Trump is considering military action against Iran as he prepares to meet his national security team in the White House Situation Room, three US officials told Axios.

Trump will discuss American policy regarding the Israel-Iran conflict at 1700GMT Tuesday, and American officials said Trump is "seriously" weighing joining the war by launching strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, particularly the underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow.

Two Israeli officials told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense officials believe Trump will likely enter the conflict within days to target Iran's underground enrichment facility.

Trump indicated his thinking through Truth Social posts before the security meeting.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," he wrote. Minutes later, he warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against targeting US forces in the Middle East. "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," he added.

"Our patience is wearing thin," Trump added.

In a third post, Trump wrote: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER."

"He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment," Vice President JD Vance also said Tuesday.





