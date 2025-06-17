News World Russia accuses Israel of pushing world toward nuclear disaster

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran, warning that such actions are steering the world toward a "nuclear catastrophe."

Russia accused Israel on Tuesday of steering the world towards a nuclear catastrophe following the escalation in the Middle East.



"The ongoing intensive attacks by the Israeli side on peaceful nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran are illegal under international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Russia, which is a nuclear power, is an ally of Iran's.



The attacks represent "an unacceptable threat to international security and are driving the world towards a nuclear catastrophe, the consequences of which will be felt everywhere, including in Israel itself."



Russia called on Israel to cease attacks on nuclear facilities and sites monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the statement continued. Moscow also accused the "Western bloc" of attempting to manipulate the global system of nuclear non-proliferation.











