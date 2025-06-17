NORWAY SAYS ISRAELS ATTACK ON IRAN VIOLATES INTERNATIONAL LAW

A Norwegian diplomat on Tuesday expressed concern over Israel's strikes against Iran, labeling them a "dangerous" act that violates international law.

Israeli attacks on Iran are contrary to international law and are dangerous in terms of regional stability and also global security, Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

He made his remarks while visiting the US as part of a Norwegian delegation to discuss global security issues in Washington, DC, according to the report.



They cannot accept states acting in this manner, Kravik said, emphasizing that the parties should return to the negotiating table and find a diplomatic, peaceful solution.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.