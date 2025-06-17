Early return to Washington has 'nothing to do with ceasefire', Trump says

Donald Trump - who we've just seen board Air Force One - says he did not leave the G7 summit early to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he says French President Emmanuel Macron was "wrong" when he earlier said Trump was returning to Washington to engage in ceasefire talks.

"He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington," Trump says. "But it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that."

Trump does not elaborate on his reasons for leaving, but ends his post with "Stay Tuned!"

Speaking at the G7 summit in Alberta late on Monday, the French president said Trump's departure was positive, given the objective to get a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions," Macron told reporters.