AUSTRALIA, SOUTH KOREA TO BOLSTER COOPERATION TO ADDRESS NORTH KOREAS NUCLEAR ISSUE

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, 16 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Australia and South Korea have agreed to bolster security cooperation to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and address North Korea's nuclear issue, Seoul said on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday on the fringes of the G7 summit in Canada, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the presidential spokesperson.

In their first in-person meeting, the two leaders also pledged to work together for a "successful" hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea's Gyeongju city later this year.

"The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening communication and cooperation to make tangible progress on peace on the Korean Peninsula and the North Korean nuclear issue," the presidential office said in a statement.

Terming Australia "a trusted ally" that participated in the 1950-53 Korean War, Lee said Canberra is Seoul's key partner in promoting stability and prosperity in the region and the international community.

Albanese, in return, expressed hope that the two countries would further deepen cooperation in defense, the arms industry, clean energy, supply chains for critical minerals, and a range of other areas.

Lee also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, and energy between the two countries.

The South Korean leader is also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday.

In a related development, Albanese's "highly" anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump will not take place after the latter decided to leave the summit early due to the escalations between Iran and Israel, local broadcaster SBS News reported.

The two leaders were expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss US steel and aluminum tariffs on Australian goods as well as the AUKUS deal, which is being reviewed in Washington.























