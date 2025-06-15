Thousands walk across Netherlands in solidarity with refugees

Thousands of people across the Netherlands took part Saturday in the "Night of the Refugee" walk to show solidarity with refugees and raise funds for humanitarian aid.

Organized by the Refugee Foundation, the event marked its 16th edition and drew in approximately 8,000 participants.

Walkers chose routes ranging from 10 to 40 kilometers in cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Nijmegen, Utrecht, Groningen, and Tilburg.

This year's walk raised more than €1.6 million ($1.8 million), which will go toward supporting refugees and displaced people worldwide.

Participant Marleen ten Vergert told Anadolu she took part in the event to support refugees and humanitarian organizations. She also emphasized the importance of welcoming those forced to flee their homes and standing in solidarity with them.

Another participant, Mark van Etten, also said he joined the walk to support people in difficult situations and raise awareness, noting that the global situation is worsening.