OIC chief condemns Israeli 'aggression' against Iran

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Sunday condemned Israeli "aggression" against Iran in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Taha expressed "grave concern" over the recent Israeli attacks against Iran, condemning the military "aggression in the strongest terms," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He emphasized the OIC's commitment to mobilizing international support through the organization and in coordination with the UN to address "this blatant violation" of international law and prevent the "alarming escalation" of tension and insecurity in the region.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed appreciation for Taha and called for a collective response by Islamic countries to confront the Israel's "mounting lawlessness and aggression" against regional states.

He added that Israel's "overt violations of international law and the UN Charter, its brazen threat to regional and international peace and security, and its acts of killing Iranian civilians and university professors alongside assaults on Iran's nuclear facilities once again underscore the reality that the regime's impunity only encourages further crimes and aggression," the ministry said.

Since early Friday, Israel has launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities and killing senior military figures and leading scientists. Oil and gas infrastructure was also targeted.

Iran has responded with missiles targeting several areas across Israel.