Israeli war crimes condemned in Athens rally

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Athens' Syntagma Square on Sunday to denounce Israel's ongoing onslaught in Gaza, which has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians, including large numbers of women and children, according to local reports.

The protest, organized by left-wing parties and human rights groups, featured Palestinian flags and chants supporting Palestinian resistance. Protesters held signs criticizing both Israel's attacks on Gaza and Iran and what they described as the Greek government's pro-Israeli policies.

Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian, food, and medical supplies into Gaza since March 2, leading to widespread famine and the near-collapse of the health care system.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.