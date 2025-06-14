Türkiye sees nuclear negotiations only way to resolve Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Saturday that Turkey sees nuclear negotiations as the only way to resolve the conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to a statement by the presidential sources, Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye supports the U.S. view that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the dispute and Ankara is ready to do its part to prevent an uncontrolled escalation.

Erdoğan on Saturday spoke to his US counterpart Donald Trump over the phone and expressed Ankara's readiness "to do everything it can to prevent uncontrolled escalation of the tension" between Israel and Iran.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict and regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the tension between Iran and Israel.

He "expressed support for the US position that nuclear negotiations should continue to resolve the issue."

Trump has also urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program before it is too late.

The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, however, was called off.

Israel attacked Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday, killing its top commanders and leading scientists. The attacks have continued ever since. Iran also launched retaliatory strikes.



