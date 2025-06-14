Thousands in Iran protest against Israel, US following Israeli attacks

What began as religious celebrations for Ghadir Khumm in Iran on Saturday transformed into mass protests denouncing Israel and the United States, following recent Israeli attacks.

Thousands of demonstrators marched from Tehran's Azadi and Imam Hossein Squares, converging at Enghelab Square in the capital.

The crowds expressed support for Iranian missile operations launched in retaliation for Israeli strikes and called for even stronger action. Protesters chanted "Revenge, revenge," waved Iranian flags, and carried posters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The protests followed Israel's airstrikes on Iranian territory Friday, which targeted nuclear and military facilities and left dozens dead, including top commanders and scientists.

Ghadir Khumm is a significant Shia Muslim holiday, commemorating the day Prophet Muhammad appointed Imam Ali as his successor during his Farewell Pilgrimage.