Erdoğan chairs security meeting after Israel’s attacks on Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday chaired a security meeting in Ankara following Israel's attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, the country's Communications Directorate said.

The conflict sparked by Israel's attacks was thoroughly discussed from all angles.

The session addressed the impact of Israeli attacks on regional and global security, along with Türkiye's possible contingency measures.

"The security meeting addressed Israel's expanding aggression, diplomatic efforts to end the conflicts, the attacks' global and regional security impacts, necessary measures, and Türkiye's preparations for potential developments," the Communications Directorate said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, head of the intelligence organization Ibrahim Kalin and other officials attended the meeting.