Tehran says Israel strikes make us nuclear talks 'meaningless'

Iran says it's still undecided about participating in the scheduled nuclear negotiations with the US in Oman on Sunday in view of Israel's attacks.

Tehran says Israeli strikes were conducted with Washington's approval and therefore render negotiations with the US "meaningless".

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai told state TV on Saturday that a final decision about attending the planned sixth round of talks over Iran's nuclear programme remains unclear.

On Friday, Baqai declared there was "no point" in continuing the talks following Israeli strikes, which killed multiple senior military officials and nuclear scientists.

On Thursday, the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency formally declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years.