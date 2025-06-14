Israel strikes nuclear power plant in Isfahan

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, Isfahan Deputy Governor Akbar Salihi made a statement regarding the incident.

Salihi said that Israel launched an attack on the Shahid Reisi Nuclear Power Plant in Isfahan on Friday evening. He noted that rescue teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the strike, and so far, no casualties have been reported.

Addressing concerns over a potential radiation leak, Salihi stated: "There is no contamination from this plant that would cause concern."