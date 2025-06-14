Iran mulls blocking Strait of Hormuz after Israeli attacks

Iran is considering closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli military attacks, a lawmaker said Saturday.

The state-run Press TV quoted Iranian parliamentarian Esmaeil Kowsari as saying Tehran is weighing the move, which could have significant consequences for global oil supplies. "Iran is considering blocking the Hormuz Strait in the Persian Gulf, which sees more than 17 million barrels of oil pass through it every day," Kowsari was cited as saying.

The remarks came a day after Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists. The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran's UN envoy.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at several locations inside Israel, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuring more than 170, according to media reports.











