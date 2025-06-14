Iran launches new wave of hypersonic ballistic missile towards Israel

Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel, according to Tasnim news agency, the mouthpiece of the nation's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Saturday.



The Israeli military also said that it had registered the launch of missiles towards Israel.



Iran's attack follows reports of explosions heard in Tehran, the nation's capital.



The renewed exchange comes on the second day of the conflict, launched on Friday with Israel's large-scale attack on more than half of Iran's provinces.



Israel began attacking Iran on Friday morning, aiming for nuclear facilities, leading military figures, top nuclear scientists, defence positions, cities and, according to reports, oil fields.



Iran said the air strikes were a declaration of war and fired hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel in retaliation.





