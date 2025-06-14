At least 3 killed, 91 injured in Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel

The death toll from Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel rose to three, with 91 others injured, according to Israeli media reports.

A woman, who was injured in the first wave of missile strikes from Iran, succumbed to her injuries, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.

Another two Israelis who were injured in a later missile strike in central Israel have been pronounced dead, the broadcaster reported.

The number of Israelis injured in Iranian attacks rose to 91, with three of the 21 injured in the latest waves of missile strikes in critical or serious condition, according to Kan.

Some 300 Israelis in Greater Tel Aviv were evacuated after their homes were damaged, while 100 Israelis were evacuated in the municipality of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, the Channel 12 reported.

Iranian rockets completely destroyed 9 buildings and caused damage to hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Aerial interceptions were seen over Tehran following renewed Israeli strikes, Kan reported.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel.





