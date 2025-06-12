UN chief conveys condolences over deadly plane crash in India

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed sorrow over the deadly Air India plane crash in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, which claimed more than 200 lives.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on 12 June, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people aboard as well as the loss of life and injuries at the BJ Medical College hostel, which was struck during the crash," Farhan Haq, spokesperson for Guterres, said in a statement.

Guterres extended "his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India, as well as to all countries whose citizens were affected by this tragedy," said Haq.

He also conveyed "swift and full recovery" for those injured in the crash.

The flight 171, heading to Gatwick in London, carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members including two pilots. The aircraft crashed on to a medical college hostel during lunch hour.

At least one passenger is known to have survived, while there were additional fatalities on the ground.

According to the airline, 169 of the passengers on board were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.