US troops in Los Angeles meant to protect immigration enforcement agents: Pentagon chief

The deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, California is meant to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents operating there, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.

"In Los Angeles, we believe that ICE, which is a federal law enforcement agency, has the right to safely conduct operations in any state and any jurisdiction in the country," Hegseth said in testimony to the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee along with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine.

His remarks came when Rep. Betty McCollum asked Hegseth about the cost of deploying National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles.

"You asked about the situation in Los Angeles ... We believe ICE agents should be allowed to be safe in doing their operations, and we have deployed National Guard and the Marines to protect them in the execution of their duties," Hegseth said.

McCollum said she would yield back her time if Hegseth refused to answer the budgetary questions.

She asked: "What is the current cost for what is taking place in California, and how is it going to affect this budget or the budget we're currently serving under? How much are these deployments going to cost for both the Marines and the National Guard, and what training or duties are not taking place because of these deployments?"

US President Donald Trump mobilized 4,000 National Guard to assist 700 Marines in response to the protests against his immigration policies in Los Angeles.

The protests began on Friday after ICE agents raided local businesses and detained hundreds of people suspected of living in the US illegally.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday slammed Trump's decision, saying it is not about public safety.

"It's about stroking a dangerous President's ego. This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops," he said on X.

Newsom said Trump is "trying to provoke chaos" by sending 4,000 soldiers onto American soil.

Earlier, he announced a lawsuit against Trump, saying the president's National Guard deployment was illegal and violated state sovereignty.

Critics of Trump's immigration raids say ICE is going after law-abiding undocumented migrants, a vital part of the community and the local economy, rather than the criminals that Trump pledged to deport while campaigning last year to return to the White House.







