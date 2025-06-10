Trump claims LA being invaded by 'foreign enemy'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Los Angeles was being invaded by a "foreign enemy," as he addressed protests in the city in a hardline speech at an army base.

"We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy," Trump told troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, speaking about the protests, which were sparked by immigration raids.

"What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country."







