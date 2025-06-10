Türkiye offers condolences over deadly school shooting in Austria

Türkiye on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of the victims and the Austrian people over a deadly school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz.

Stressing in a statement that Türkiye is "profoundly saddened" by the armed attack, the Foreign Ministry wished a speedy recovery to those left injured.

Türkiye is closely coordinating with Austrian authorities to determine if any of its citizens were affected by the attack, the ministry added.

Turks make up the second-largest ethnic group in Austria, after ethnic Austrians, and they may number about half a million.

The death toll from Tuesday's school shooting in Graz has risen to 10, including seven students, one teacher, and the suspected gunman, according to local police.

The shooting occurred at a school at around 10 am local time (0800GMT), prompting a swift evacuation.



