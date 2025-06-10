 Contact Us
News World Hiker dies in Greece bear encounter

Hiker dies in Greece bear encounter

A bear pushed a hiker to his death in northeast Greece, with wildlife experts suggesting Tuesday the animal may have perceived an attack.

AFP WORLD
Published June 10,2025
Subscribe
HIKER DIES IN GREECE BEAR ENCOUNTER

A bear who pushed a hiker to his death in a ravine in northeast Greece may have thought humans were planning an attack, wildlife experts said Tuesday.

The body of veteran hiker Christos Stavrianidis was found in the 800-metre (2,600-feet) deep ravine in Fraktou forest, the Ekav national emergency centre told AFP.

Stavrianidis was with another experienced hiker, Dimitris Kioroglou, when they were surprised on Monday.

"I suddenly saw a bear which attacked me," Kioroglou told news portal NewsIT.

"My dog delayed it for a few seconds. I used pepper spray, and it went towards my friend and knocked him into the ravine," he said.

Panos Stefanou, spokesman for the wildlife group Arcturos, which runs a bear sanctuary, said the animal was likely defending itself.

"This is more a defensive behaviour, not an attack. The bear is trying to push back what it sees as a threat," he told ERT television.

The hikers were heading towards the remains of a Greek warplane that crashed in the area in the 1950s.

Stavrianidis found the plane deep in the forest last August. He was leading efforts to identify a more accessible route to its location to enable more people to visit the wreckage.

"It's a beautiful discovery that deserves to be viewed on location... the fuselage is nearly intact," he told a local journalist last year. "It's a treasure of nature and should be left (in the forest)," he said.