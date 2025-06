Russian official sees dim prospects for nuclear accord given 'ruined' relations with US, TASS reports

Russia sees little chance of saving its last nuclear accord with the United States, due to expire in eight months, given the "ruined" state of relations with Washington, its top arms control official told TASS news agency in an interview.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence project was a "deeply destabilising" factor creating formidable new obstacles to arms control.