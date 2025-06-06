Dutch snap elections scheduled for Oct. 29 following coalition collapse

The Netherlands will head to the polls on Oct. 29 for snap general elections after far-right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders withdrew his support from the ruling coalition, prompting its collapse.

"We have officially set the election date: the Second Chamber elections will take place on Wednesday 29 October 2025," caretaker Interior Minister Judith Uitermark announced Friday on X, adding that preparations are underway to ensure the vote proceeds smoothly.

The government collapsed on June 3 after the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) withdrew from the ruling coalition because of unresolved disagreements on asylum and migration policy.

The coalition partners, the conservative VVD, centrist New Social Contract (NSC), and farmers' party BBB, failed to reach an agreement with Wilders, who had demanded sweeping restrictions on the Dutch asylum and migration policy.