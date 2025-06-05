Turkish, Indonesian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto over the phone on Thursday and discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said relations between Türkiye and Indonesia have reached an exemplary level, noting that the two countries established historic cooperation in various fields, including energy, health, education, and the defense industry.

The Turkish president also extended his greetings to Prabowo for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice that begins Friday.