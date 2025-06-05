News World Trump and Xi hold telephone call amid tariffs spat

On Thursday, Xinhua announced a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a key diplomatic engagement amidst persistent US-China trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, China's state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.



No specific details about the content of the conversation have been disclosed but it comes amid the ongoing trade spat between the two countries.



The White House has yet to confirm the phone call.



On Wednesday, Trump stated on his online platform Truth Social: "I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!"



This is the first known phone call between the two presidents since Trump took office again in January.



In recent months, Trump has been non-committal when asked about any potential conversations with Xi, leaving open the possibility of direct exchanges that may not have been disclosed.



But typically, governments publicly announce such calls between heads of state.



Since retaking office, Trump has pursued a hard-line trade policy against China, significantly escalating the long-standing dispute.



The US president has imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, raising them in several steps to a 145%. Beijing has responded with counter-tariffs.



Although both sides agreed in mid-May to pause the escalation and temporarily lower some tariffs, tensions have recently flared again, and the underlying disagreements remain unresolved.



Meanwhile, the US Senate is preparing a new sanctions package against Russia, which, according to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, is aimed at countries that continue to purchase Russian oil, gas, and other energy products.



China would be particularly affected by the proposed measures, which come after Moscow failed to stop its over three-year war on Ukraine.









