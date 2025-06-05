Russia opens terror investigation after railway explosion in Voronezh region

Russian authorities launched a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack after railway tracks were blown up in the Voronezh region ahead of a train's arrival, the Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

The committee told TASS that the explosion caused damage to the tracks and led to the suspension of several trains, but no casualties were reported.

"A criminal case has been opened under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code," it said, referring to terrorism-related charges.

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee, ordered the Main Investigative Department to take charge of the probe into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident adds to growing concerns over infrastructure security across Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Previous attacks on rail lines have been blamed on sabotage.