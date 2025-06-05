China urges EU to stop 'provoking trouble' in South China Sea dispute

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines advised Manila on Thursday not to "fantasise" about relying on outside forces to resolve the South China Sea dispute, and urged the European Union to stop "provoking trouble".

An embassy spokesperson made the comments after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited the Philippine capital and voiced concern over China's activities in the busy waterway, where its claims overlap those of some Southeast Asian nations.

"The EU is not a party to the South China Sea disputes and has no right to interfere in the South China Sea differences between China and the Philippines," the spokesperson said in a statement on the embassy website.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.







