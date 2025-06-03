WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP AND CHINAS XI LIKELY TO SPEAK THIS WEEK

 Contact Us
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, according to the White House, amid renewed trade tensions. The possible call comes as the U.S. Senate considers fresh sanctions on countries buying Russian energy—potentially putting pressure on China.

Published June 03,2025
US President Donald Trump is likely to hold a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

Leavitt provided no further details and there was no immediate confirmation from Beijing.

If the call takes place, the leaders are expected to focus on the ongoing trade dispute. Although the United States and China agreed in mid-May to ease some of their tariffs, tensions between the countries have recently flared up again.

Meanwhile, the US Senate is working on new sanctions against Russia. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the measures would target countries that continue to purchase Russian oil, gas and other energy supplies — a move that could heavily impact China.