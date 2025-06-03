Haribo recalls candies in Belgium due to possible drug presence

This photograph shows the logo of German confectionery company Haribo at the entrance of its factory on the southern outskirts of Marseille on February 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Haribo confectionery company is recalling its sweets in Belgium as a precautionary measure after products found to contain drugs in the Netherlands were also distributed in the Belgian market, officials said.

Liesbeth Van de Voorde, spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV-AFSCA), confirmed the decision on Tuesday in a written statement to Anadolu.

"To date, no health-related cases have been reported through the consumer contact point," Van de Voorde said, adding that the decision was taken as a precaution.

She also shared an official statement from Haribo, which said that the "HAPPY COLA F!ZZ (1000 grams)" product was recalled in both the Netherlands and Belgium after some consumers reported dizziness following consumption.

The company noted that the issue was identified in only three packages, but all stock was being recalled as a preventive measure and also stressed that "all other Haribo products remain safe for consumption."

Consumers were advised not to consume products bearing the code "L341-4002307906," the company added.