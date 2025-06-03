German businessman killed by lion during safari in Namibia

59 year-old German businessman Bernd Kebbel was killed in a lion attack while on a safari in Namibia.

Staying at a luxury safari camp with his wife Conny and friends, Kebbel reportedly left his tent at night to use the toilet when he was targeted by a lioness.

Kebbel was severely injured during the attack and died at the scene from a bite to the neck.

Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, stated that Kebbel was attacked by the lioness on the morning of Friday, May 30, as he left his tent to use the toilet.

According to local media, other people in the camp managed to scare the lion away, but Kebbel had already died.

According to the Daily Mail, Kebbel was a philanthropist who supported wildlife conservation in Namibia and was formerly the owner of Off-Road-Centre, a company that sold accessories for safari vehicles.

In a separate incident, a lion killed a 14-year-old girl in April at a farm south of Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital.







