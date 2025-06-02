Russia-Ukraine peace talks facilitated by Türkiye set to begin in Istanbul

A trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine is scheduled to begin at 1 pm local time on Monday at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The talks will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and are expected to bring together senior officials from all three countries. Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalin is also slated to attend.

This meeting marks the second round of negotiations hosted by Türkiye, following the May 16 session in Istanbul, where the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each and outlined their positions on a potential cease-fire. The sides also committed to continuing dialogue in an effort to de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

Ankara has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.