RUSSIAN MEDIA UNVEILS MOSCOWS MEMORANDUM ON UKRAINE CONFLICT RESOLUTION

Second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Istanbul (REUTERS Photo)

Russian media on Monday evening published a document handed to the Ukrainian delegation via Türkiye, outlining Moscow's conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine that includes withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian regions it took under control in September 2022.

According to the memorandum, Russia proposed that Ukraine has to pull out its troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions to a distance agreed by both sides, and a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops except for movements to withdraw troops to an agreed distance, end of mobilization and announcement of demobilization in Ukraine.

It also calls for ban on any arms and intelligence supplies to Ukraine, and an end to any foreign military presence on the country's territory.

Ukraine also has to guarantee refusal from sabotage acts against Russia.

The implementation of the ceasefire will be monitored by a specially established Russian-Ukrainian monitoring center.

Also, Moscow and Kyiv will announce an amnesty for "political prisoners," and Ukraine will have to cancel the martial law and hold elections within 100 days of the truce.

Other conditions for a settlement include international recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions as part of Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has to adhere to a neutral, non-allied status, will not seek possession of nuclear weapons, and ensure the full rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking people.

A peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine must also be approved by a legally binding UN Security Council resolution.

Both sides have to abandon mutual claims in connection with damage from military operations.

Russia and Ukraine held a second round of direct negotiations in Istanbul early Monday, agreeing to hold another prisoners of war exchange and shared their respective memorandums for a ceasefire and settlement.