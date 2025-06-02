Erdoğan: My greatest wish is to bring Putin, Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a statement after the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex on Monday.

Erdoğan laid out the following key notes in his speech:

"Today, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul. It was a magnificent meeting. Prisoner exchanges have surpassed one thousand. In addition to these prisoner exchanges, there was also the matter of the return of some bodies between both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. These numbers are also very large. My Minister of Foreign Affairs and the media are announcing these figures to the global public.

We are proud. Through Istanbul, Türkiye has marked a turning point. My greatest wish for both sides is to bring Putin and Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara. And even for Trump to come."

























