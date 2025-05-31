Erdoğan discusses regional, global issues with Somali, Bulgarian counterparts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in separate phone calls with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev and Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In his call with Radev, Erdoğan noted that efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are still ongoing, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Stressing that Bulgaria's sensitive policy on this issue is being closely followed, he said Türkiye is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul in order to establish peace in the region.

Erdoğan emphasized that relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are improving, with significant progress being made in all areas. Efforts are ongoing to advance cooperation between the two countries in the defense and energy sectors, he added.

In his phone call with Somalia's Mohamud, the Turkish president said his country supports Somalia's vision of development through democracy, adding that Ankara will continue to increase its support to Mogadishu in combating terrorism.

He highlighted that Türkiye's solidarity with Somalia on energy and fishing will continue, stating that cooperation in these fields is promising.





