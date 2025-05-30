Trump wants to talk to Xi after accusing China of violating trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he will speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping, after accusing China of violating a trade deal announced earlier this month, possibly plunging the global trade back into a state of uncertainty after a sigh of relief from the deal in Geneva.

"They violated a big part of the agreement we made," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out."

Trump's remarks followed his accusation of China breaching the preliminary trade agreement after talks in Geneva on May 10-11, possibly fueling the trade tensions between the world's top two economies.

The president said earlier Friday in a social media post that due to his tariffs, China was in "grave economic danger," with factories closed and a "civil unrest."

He said he made a fast trade deal with China to "save them," and after that, Chinese economy normalized again.

"Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US," Trump added.

China responded to the accusation of reminding US chip restrictions, again urging them to "correct" the "erroneous" actions related to the curbs.

"Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices," China's Washington embassy's spokesperson Liu Pengyu was quoted by CNBC as saying.

"China once again urges the US to immediately correct its erroneous actions, cease discriminatory restrictions against China, and jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva," the spokesperson said.

The US and China had suspended retaliatory tariffs for 90 days and mutually lowering the tariff rate by 115%.

The US' tariff rate against China was to be lowered to 30% from 145%, while China's rate against the US slashed to 10% from 125% as of May 14.