Norway says Israeli decision to set up 22 new illegal settlements in West Bank 'completely unacceptable'

The Norwegian foreign minister on Friday expressed serious concerns over the situation in the West Bank, stressing that the establishment of new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory is "completely unacceptable."

In response to an Anadolu email, Espen Barth Eide criticized Israel's decision to set up new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Israel's establishment of 22 new settlements in the West Bank is illegal under international law and completely unacceptable," he noted.

Terming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory "extremely serious," Eide said only a Palestinian state and a two-state solution can ensure the security of both Palestinians and Israelis.

"Israel's illegal settlement policy undermines the Palestinian authorities and does not contribute to Israel's security," he noted.

"The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been clear that the occupation is unlawful and must end," Eide said.

According to reports, the Israeli Security Cabinet has "secretly" approved the construction of 22 new illegal settlements on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to Palestinian figures, illegal settlers staged 341 attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank last month.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 970 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.