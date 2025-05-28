Three people injured in Russian attack on central Ukraine, governor says

Russia attacked an industrial enterprise in the city of Svitlovodsk in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region, injuring three people, Governor Andriy Raikovych said on Wednesday.

The resulting fire had been contained, Raikovych said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that 76 private houses and one nine-storey residential building had also been damaged in the attack.

The incident left 1,400 residents without power, he said in a later post.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.