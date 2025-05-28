Russia claims Trump ‘not being informed enough’ about Ukraine war

Russia claimed on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is "not being informed enough" about the Ukraine war and the developments taking place in this context.

"Trump says a lot of things. We, naturally, read and follow all of this. But in many ways, we come to the conclusion that Trump is not being sufficiently informed about what is really happening in the context of the Ukrainian-Russian confrontation," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

Ryabkov's remarks come following Trump's warning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY" and that he is "playing with fire" after Russian strikes on Ukraine in recent days.

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on X late Tuesday.

The deputy foreign minister argued that Trump is particularly not being informed about frequent Ukrainian strikes on Russian cities, which he described as "terrorist attacks," saying the US president is only aware of their "countermeasures."

Ryabkov added that Trump also "does not fully understand that the Russian Federation is striking exclusively at Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities or military-industrial complex facilities."

Earlier, the Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses intercepted 296 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram claimed downing 71 out of 88 drones launched by Moscow.

US authorities did not immediately comment on Ryabkov's remarks.

Trump has so far failed in pursuing Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The two, after a conversation on May 19, agreed that there will be talks between Russia and Ukraine, and that Moscow will prepare a memorandum outlining key principles of a potential settlement with Ukraine.