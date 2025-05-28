EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria

The European Council on Wednesday announced the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria, enacting the recent political agreement decided on May 20.

"The Council has adopted legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds," the council said in a press release.

Underlining that the adoption formalized the political decision announced on May 20, the council noted that they aim to support the Syrian people "in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria."

"As part of the same approach, the Council has also removed 24 entities from the EU list of those subject to the freezing of funds and economic resources," it said.

The council also extended the listings of individuals and entities linked to the overthrown Bashar Assad regime until June 1, 2026, based on its "call for accountability and its support to a peaceful transition."

It has imposed new restrictive measures under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, sanctioning two individuals and three entities for "severe human rights violations."

"The Council will continue monitoring developments on the ground and stands ready to introduce further restrictive measures against human rights violators and those fueling instability in Syria," the statement added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the decision, reaffirming their "commitment" to help Syrians reunite and rebuild a "new, inclusive, peaceful Syria."

"This decision is simply the right thing to do, at this historic time, for the EU to genuinely support Syria's recovery and a political transition that fulfils the aspirations of all Syrians," she said.





