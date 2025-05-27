Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a railway station damaged by Russian military strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine May 23, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia on Tuesday claimed taking control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as it continued its offensive in the east of the war-torn country.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces captured the village of Stara Mykolaivka, about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) west of the industrial city of Toretsk, which Moscow claimed it captured in early February.

The village is also situated about 37 kilometers (23 miles) east of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in Russia's offensive actions in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has frequently claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in the Donetsk region, where heavy fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

The city serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military in the region, which shares a border with Russia.

Russia on Sunday claimed taking control of the village of Romanivka, around five kilometers (3.1 miles) northeast of Stara Mykolaivka.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on either of Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict, now in its fourth year.