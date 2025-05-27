Malaysian premier discusses strengthening bilateral ties with his Chinese counterpart

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met Tuesday with China's premier and the Emir of Qatar in Kuala Lumpur, where he discussed strengthening ties with both countries.

The meetings with Li Qiang and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani were held on the sidelines of the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

"We emphasized the importance of synergy in areas like the economy, technology, and transportation projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL)," Anwar said on X after his meeting with Li.

The two leaders also discussed "the South China Sea dispute, the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area upgrade, promoting the halal industry and boosting trade," he added.

Li arrived Monday in Kuala Lumpur to attend the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit at the invitation of Anwar.

Earlier, Anwar also met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is also attending the summit

"We had an in-depth and constructive discussion on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties between our nations, an enduring friendship that has flourished over the past five decades and continues to grow with time," Anwar said on X after meeting with Al Thani.

The two leaders also discussed strategic areas including investment, trade, defense cooperation, energy, the digital industry, connectivity and education.

They agreed to explore new opportunities for cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

"We also agreed to expedite several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that have yet to be finalized between the two countries," Anwar said.