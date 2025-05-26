Tokyo University mulling to accept Harvard students after Trump ban

The University of Tokyo said on Monday that it was considering accepting Harvard University students if they are affected by the US move to bar them from studying at the Ivy League institute.

The Trump's administration has moved to end Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students and force existing foreign students to transfer or lose their legal status by deciding to revoke the university's certification of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

A US judge, however, temporarily blocked the move and the legality of the administration's decision is under review.

In 2022, the university launched a program to temporarily support researchers and students whose studies were disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war, providing them with access to research labs and accommodation free of charge.

According to the university's official website, over 30 students and researchers had joined the program by the end of March 2024. Besides financial aid, the program also offers Japanese language lessons and counseling services.

The university said it is still exploring details.

Japan has urged Washington to alleviate any possible effect on the Japanese students enrolled at Harvard University.