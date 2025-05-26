Finland summons Russian ambassador over suspected airspace violations

Finland summoned Russia's ambassador over suspected airspace violations by Russian military jets, local media reported Monday.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Pavel Kuznetsov for questioning after two Russian military planes allegedly violated Finnish airspace on Friday, public broadcaster YLE reported.

Helsinki also intends to formally request an explanation from Moscow over the incident, according to the report.

Finnish authorities believe the two Russian planes entered the country's airspace near the city of Porvoo on the Gulf of Finland-the first such incident since February.

"We take the suspected airspace violation seriously, and an investigation is underway," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.

Hakkanen also told YLE that Russia's military presence in the Baltic has shifted to protect its shadow fleet-vessels Russia allegedly uses to evade sanctions.

"What is new is that Russia is now protecting tankers belonging to its shadow fleet in the narrow waters of the Gulf of Finland. This has involved military escort operations and the presence of armed forces," he said.

"I don't see any immediate threat to Finland. But it's clear that Russia is strengthening its military capabilities and remains an aggressive and dangerous neighbor to all of Europe," he added.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (833-mile) border with Russia, joined NATO in 2023 following the Ukraine war.