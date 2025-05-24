Türkiye welcomes recent US, EU moves to lift sanctions on Syria: Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Saturday that the recent US and EU moves to lift sanctions on Syria are encouraging.

In a post on X, Keceli wrote: "These measures are critically important in efforts to restore stability and security in Syria."

He said Türkiye will continue to support initiatives that contribute to Syria's economic development through its institutional capacity, the entrepreneurial strength of its private sector, and activities carried out in collaboration with all third-country partners.







