Pakistani premier to visit 4 countries, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on his four-country tour, including Türkiye and Azerbaijan, from Sunday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

During his six-day visit from May 25 to 30, Sharif will visit Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, a statement by the ministry said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance," it said.

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on May 29-30.