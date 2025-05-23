Kremlin says venue of new round of Russia-Ukraine talks to be announced in 'due time'

A decision on the location of the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will be made in due time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Naturally, the choice of venue cannot be made unilaterally, it requires mutual consent from both parties. When the time is right, this decision will come," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed that the meeting could be held in the Vatican. US President Donald Trump had suggested the Holy See was interested in hosting the negotiations.

Peskov also condemned recent Ukrainian drone strikes, which he said struck civilian targets, emphasizing the effectiveness of Russia's air defense systems.

"The Kyiv regime continues its hostile actions ... targeting civilian infrastructure and public facilities. In doing so, it reveals its true character," he said.

Peskov also announced that Putin would convene a meeting of the Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation later on Friday.

"The meeting will review the results of military-technical cooperation for 2024 and discuss future prospects, including arms exports and broader defense cooperation," he noted.

Commenting on reports that the EU Council may consider punitive measures against Hungary under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union at a May 27 hearing, Peskov pointed to growing internal divisions within the 27-member bloc.

"There are clear contradictions within the EU, a dominant mainstream line that is increasingly at odds with the positions of several member states advocating for a more sovereign and independent policy that does not compromise their national interests," he said.





